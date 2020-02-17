With ‘Roberrt’ wrapped up, Darshan to shift focus to ‘Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka’

The film is directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and will be bankrolled under the banner Rockline Entertainers.

The teaser of Darshan’s Roberrt was released on Sunday to commemorate his birthday. Fans are excited over the release and are now waiting eagerly for the film’s release. Roberrt is directed by Tharun Sudhir and it has three heroines Aishwarya Prasad, Asha Bhat and Sonal Monterio in the star cast. Tollywood star Jagapathy Babu plays the main antagonist in it.

The technical crew of Roberrt includes Arjun Janya for music and V Harikrishna for background score and Sudhakar S Raj for camerawork. Chandramouli M, one of the dialogue writers for KGF: Chapter 1, is working with writer Rajshekar KL to pen the dialogues for Roberrt. When this film was announced, it was revealed that Darshan's character in it is named Roberrt but the director put an end to all guesswork and said that the character will have nothing to do with the star’s cameo role in Chowka, which was also directed by Tharun Sudhir.

With Roberrt wrapped up, Darshan has said in an interview that he will now shift his entire focus to Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka. The film is directed by Rajendra Singh Babu and will be bankrolled under the banner Rockline Entertainers. Speaking about the film, Darshan said, “The team and I have just started shooting, and I am slowly getting into the character as Palegara. I have a sketch in mind, and a visualisation of how I have to portray Madakari Nayaka.

Last year, Darshan was seen playing Duryodhana in the historical Kurukshetra and now he has another period film Rajaveera Madakari Nayaka in which he essays the title role. On this, the actor has said in the interview that he has immense interest in historical subjects and would love taking up such films once in two years. Darshan added that he would take up any kind of role that befits him.

