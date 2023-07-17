Robbers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari meeting in Bengaluru: BJP MLA on opposition meet

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, known for making controversial statements,was referring to the opposition conclave in Bengaluru.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, known for making controversial statements, said on Monday that 'robbers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari' were coming together and holding an event in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said the opposition parties had come together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The robbers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari are coming together. They are uniting to defeat PM Modi in the Lok Sabha elections. The families which are out on bail are also coming together in the state”. Though the MLA did not specify who, many of the opposition leaders are facing various cases and some have been granted bail by courts.

"They know very well that if PM Modi comes to power again, they will surely land up in jail. That is why all robbers are coming together," he said.

"It is two months since the Congress has come to power in Karnataka. After Congress took over the power, drought has occurred. Farmer's suicides are increasing, there is a cloud of anxiety and Hindu activists are getting killed," the MLA claimed.

Commenting on the opposition meeting, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "They (opposition parties) are calling it a 'Mahagathbandhan,' but actually there is no 'bandhan' in this...their sole aim is to bring down PM Modi, which is impossible...when zero is added to zero, it is nothing."