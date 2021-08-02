Road rage: Two groups clash in Andhra Pradesh, one injured

According to the police, the two groups of youngsters had come on a visit to Kileswarapuram waterfall and got into a fight after one person’s bike hit another.

The Ibrahimpatnam police in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district are on the lookout for youngsters who went on a rampage attacking each other with sticks and stones causing tension and panic in the area. Videos of the incident show one group attacking the other violently on the road even as other vehicles pass by. The incident took place under the Ibrahimpatnam police jurisdiction on Sunday, August 1, at 3 pm, the police said.

While the fight was between two groups of men, it appears that one group overpowered and outnumbered the other with sticks and stones. In one of the videos, a group can be seen ganging up on one man and brutally attacking him. While the victim falls down and is seemingly unconscious, a stone is thrown at him that hits his back. According to the police, the youngsters had come on a visit to Kileswarapuram waterfall and got into a fight as a result of road rage. Police, however, say that only one person was injured in the violence.

“Only one person was injured and was availing treatment, he is discharged now,” Ibrahimpatnam Station House Officer (SHO) K Sridhar Kumar told TNM. “This was not a gang war. These youth did not know each other. They had visited Kileswarapuram waterfall and while returning one person’s bike hit another. This led to a confrontation and eventually violence broke out,” the SHO added.

Police have filed a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and are on the lookout for the accused. According to a report by NTV, a group of friends from Vijayawada went on a drive to the waterfall and got into a fight with the local residents there. When the group was on the way back, armed locals waylaid them and attacked near Ibrahimpatnam.