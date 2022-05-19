Off-road racing: Malayalam actor Joju George’s driving licence likely to be revoked

A show cause notice will be issued to Joju as he has failed to appear before the MVD as instructed, said the Idukki RTO, adding that further action will be taken based on his response.

news Law

The Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has decided to take strict action and is likely to cancel the driving licence of popular Malayalam actor Joju George, who failed to appear before the Idukki Regional Transport Officer (RTO) despite the notice issued to him for illegally taking part in an off-road racing event at Vagamon in Idukki district. Off-road racing is a form of motor vehicle racing conducted over rough, unmarked and risky terrain. A video of the race involving Joju, which took place at the Kannamkulam Arappukad division of the MMJ Estate near Vagamon on May 7, had gone viral on social media.

Based on a complaint registered by Kerala Students Union (KSU) Idukki district president Tony Thomas handed over by the Idukki SP, the Vagamon police had registered a case against 17 people including Joju in connection with the off-road race. Subsequently, the Idukki Regional Transport Office had issued a notice to Joju on May 10, directing him to appear before RTO R Ramanan with his driving licence and the original documents of the vehicle. A notice was also issued to another Malayalam actor, Binu Pappu, who organised the program. Though Joju had informed the RTO that he would appear before him on May 17, Tuesday, both the actors failed to appear on the said date. They also reportedly did not inform the officer that they would not appear. It is in this wake that the MVD has decided to take action against the actor.

“As per the law, we have to conduct a hearing for the accused before cancelling their licence. As Joju George did not appear before the MVD on May 17, I will send a show cause notice to the actor. If the actor fails to respond again, strict action will be taken,” RTO Ramanan said. The MVD can take a final decision on whether to impose a penalty or cancel the accused’s licence only after the hearing, the official added.

After the case was registered at the Vagamon police station, five people have already appeared before the Vagamon police and collected bail. Meanwhile, the Idukki District Collector has reportedly directed the MVD to take strict action against the accused. According to MVD officials, the visuals of the race clearly indicated that violations of the Motor Vehicle Act had taken place during the off-road race. The event was held by an organisation called 'Jeevan Memorial UKO', and Joju had reportedly participated in the event on an invitation from the organisers.

It may be noted that the Idukki district administration had banned all illegal trekking in the district in February this year. "It was noticed that tourists were conducting illegal off-road races and mountain trekking in various parts of the district. Illegal off-road and high mountain trekking in the district were banned under Disaster Management Authority Act 2005 from February 11 onwards," said District Collector Sheeba George, adding that off-road races and high mountain trekking are allowed only on approved routes.