RJ Shiva and Nikki Galrani's upcoming horror comedy titled 'Idiot'

The film will be directed by 'Lollu Sabha' fame Rambhala.

Flix Kollywood

Following the massive success of his TV show Lollu Sabha, Rambhala made his directorial debut in the film industry with Dhillukku Dhuddu and went on to direct Dhillukku Dhuddu 2 and Daavu. He is now back with his fourth film, another horror-comedy titled Idiot.

His new venture will star RJ Shiva and Nikki Galrani in the lead role and will be bankrolled by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. The technical crew of this film includes Vikram Selva for music and Raja Bhattacharjee for cinematography. Interestingly, the first look poster of Idiot features Shiva and Nikki Galrani holding a pole with a ghost dangling on it.

While Idiot is in the making, Shiva has Sumo waiting for release. Besides playing the lead role in it, Shiva is penning the screenplay for it. Sharing the screen space with Shiva as his love interest is Priya Anand. The film also has VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The film is directed by Hosimin, an erstwhile associate of veteran director Shankar.

About Sumo, the director told in an interview to the Deccan Chronicle much earlier, “It is a comical emotional film and Shiva for the first time has written the screenplay and dialogues for the film. A family entertainer, Rajiv Menon was impressed with the story and immediately gave his nod.” A major portion of Sumo is shot in Japan where the story is set.

A song for the film, featuring Shiva, was shot at the AVM Studios in Chennai several months ago. Explaining about it in an interview to Cinema Express, Shiva had said, “The sumo in the film has an incredible appetite and we are forced to come up with unique ideas to feed him every day, like making him participate in an idly eating competition. During one such attempt, we dress him up as pillaiyar to get free food and sweets from our neighbours and this song gets played during that sequence. We want this song to be an integral part of Vinayagar Chathurthi every year. I should thank composer Nivas for delivering such a wonderful number within three days."

Nikki Galrani, on the other hand, has the Malayalam film Ithihasa 2. Ithihasa which released four years ago was a massive hit. This fantasy comedy marked the directorial debut of Binu S with a set of newbies in the star cast. According to latest reports, plans are on to make a sequel to this hit movie. To be helmed by Binu S, the film will have Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead role.

She also has the Tamil film Vattam in the post production mode. This film is directed by Kamalakannan and stars Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead role. This film is produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warriors Pictures.

(Content provided bu Digital Native)