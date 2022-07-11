RJ Balaji’s Veetla Vishesham gears up for OTT release

The cast of the film, which is the Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho, includes actors Sathyaraj, Urvashi, Aparna Balamurali and KPAC Lalitha, among others.

Flix Kollywood

RJ Balaji’s recently released family drama Veetla Vishesham is gearing up for its Over-the-Top (OTT) release. The makers announced on Monday that the film is releasing on Zee 5 on July 15. Sharing the news, Boney Kapoor, who bankrolled the film under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP, wrote, “Elated to announce that the biggest family entertainer will be releasing on the 15th of July. Watch it only on #Zee5 Premium. Launching the trailer today at 5pm on Zee5, stay tuned.” Veetla Vishesham hit the big screens on June 17.

RJ Balaji, who has co-directed the film and essayed a lead role, wrote “Bringing #VeetlaVishesham to your homes. The movie is releasing on the 15th of July only on #Zee5 Premium. Launching the trailer today at 5pm on Zee5!! @RJ_Balaji @Aparnabala2 @BoneyKapoor @BayViewProjOffl @ZeeStudios_ @mynameisraahul @SureshChandraa @DoneChannel1 @EditorSelva.”

The film is the remake of popular Hindi film Badhaai Ho which starred actor Ayushmann Khurranna in the lead. Actors Sathyaraj and Urvashi have reprised actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta respectively from the original. RJ Balaji has co-written and co-directed the film. It is also co-directed by NJ Saravanan. The duo had teamed up earlier for the Tamil comedy film Mookuthi Amman. The title of the film closely resembles the name of the 1994 comedy drama Veetla Viseshanga.

The film opens with actors Urvashi and Sathyaraj’s characters informing their children that they are pregnant. When they break the news to their family, the latter fail to respond positively. The supporting cast includes actors KPAC Lalitha, Pavithra Lokesh, and Visvesh, among others. The songs have been sung by Gangai Amaran, Benny Dayal, Sid Sriram, Bombay Jayashri, Vijay Yesudas, Jairam Balasubramanian, Debapriya Adhikary, and Sinduri.

Ahead of the release of the film, the team revived RJ Balaji’s popular radio segment ‘Crosstalk’ to promote the film, where he called the children of a few men who are in their early 50s. Balaji introduced himself as a doctor and informed their sons and daughters about their parents’ unplanned pregnancies. Except for a few participants, others expressed that they are disappointed with their parents. The prank call attempted to do away with the stigma surrounding the sexual life and reproductive health of older couples.