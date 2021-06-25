RJ Balaji’s new Tamil podcast ‘Naallanaa Murukku’ trends on Spotify

The introductory episode of Spotify’s first Tamil original podcast ‘Naallanaa Murukku’ was released on June 18.

Flix Entertainment

Actor RJ Balaji, who is popular among fans for radio shows and segments such as The Night Show with RJ Balaji, Take it Easy and Crosstalk, has recently launched a new Spotify podcast titled ‘Naallanaa Murukku’. A new episode of the weekly podcast will be out every Monday. The introductory episode of the podcast was released on June 19 and was even on number one in Spotify’s daily podcast chart. According to the trailer, the audio streaming app’s first Tamil original podcast is a new avenue that provides an unadulterated space to discuss important and positive topics.

RJ Balaji, who is known for his candid and witty style of hosting, starts the 15-minute-long introductory episode by speaking about the lockdown and the changes it has brought into people’s day to day lives. He recounts several instances from the lockdown that strikes a chord with people; be it taking up new hobbies, the difficulties of juggling work-from-home and household chores or one’s compulsion towards being productive. After sharing his experiences from the lockdown, he moves on to discuss social media and gives a sneak peek into his personal journey.

RJ Balaji, who started his career as a Radio Jockey in 92.7 Big FM, went on to act in movies and subsequently, forayed into direction and writing with the film, Mookuthi Amman and LKG respectively. He is also a cricket commentator and is popular for his contribution to social causes such as providing relief during the Chennai floods.

In the introductory episode of his podcast, he talks about his experiences with social media, the prevailing negativity there and explains how the podcast acts as a forum for him to discuss a wide range of topics and experiences in a positive and humorous manner. He also adds that select questions sent by viewers will be included in the weekly episodes.

RJ Balaji will be next seen in upcoming Tamil films Yung Mung Sung and Indian 2.

நாலாணா முறுக்கு is now officially out on @spotifyindia !!!

Download the app and listen to the show for free !!! ❤️#TheRJBalajiPodacast https://t.co/UobTDlgczp pic.twitter.com/JAJz7UBddJ — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) June 23, 2021

