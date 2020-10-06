RJ Balaji resumes work on ‘Mookuthi Amman’

The film, which was slated to release in theatres on May 1, has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flix Kollywood

RJ-actor-director Balaji is teaming up with Nayanthara for a Tamil film Mookuthi Amman, a socio-political satire. Having essayed several different characters over the years, Nayanthara will be seen playing a goddess for the first time in her career in this film. With the film being wrapped up months back, Balaji has resumed work on the film. According to sources, there are about 4 days of patchwork pending, post which the film will move to the post-production stage. Sharing a poster from Mookuthi Amman, RJ Balaji wrote, "Thank you so much for this unbelievable love, appreciation and support for Tamil commentary.!!! Blessed !!! I will be ‘coming back to cricket’ real soon !!! And it's time for Mookuthi Amman (sic)."

The film, which was slated to release in theatres on May 1, has been pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is widely speculated that the film is most likely to skip theatrical release and head directly for OTT release via a leading platform, as per latest reports. While the makers haven't still made an official announcement, reliable sources have confirmed that the film may not wait for theatres to reopen for release. Apparently, a leading OTT player has already acquired the film's rights and an official announcement is expected to be made soon.

The makers of the film took to social media to release the first and second look posters in which Nayanthara looks ethereal as Goddess Amman. The actor is all decked up in the poster with a Trishul in her hand and clad in a red and green saree.

Talking about Mookuthi Amman and its theme, RJ Balaji had told Times of India: “This will be a 100% saami (devotional) padam. It’s not a satire on the genre. It will have all the elements that were there in the devotional films that we grew up watching. It will be a nostalgic trip, but there will also be a takeaway that is relevant, especially in these present times.”

Tipped to be a devotional comedy with a twist, the film marks the debut of director N J Saravanan. The film also features Urvashi, Smruti Venkat and Ajay Ghosh among others. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the film has music by composer Girishh, cinematography by B Dinesh Krishnan while R K Selva is handling the edition and stunt choreographer Stunt Silva will take care of the action.

