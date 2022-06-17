RJ Balaji brings back popular show Crosstalk to promote Veetla Vishesham

Ahead of the movie's release, actor Balaji revived his popular prank show ‘Crosstalk’ to promote the film, which is releasing on June 17.

Flix Kollywood

Radio Jockey turned actor Balaji is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Veetla Vishesham which is set to release on June 17. Ahead of its release, actor Balaji revived his popular prank show ‘Crosstalk’ to promote the film. In Crosstalk, which aired on 92.7 Big FM, Balaji took suggestions and contact details from listeners for his prank calls.

His upcoming film Veetla Vishesham, which is co-directed by him along with NJ Saravanan, is the remake of Hindi movie Badhaai Ho. It revolves around the unplanned pregnancy of a couple in their late 40s or early 50s. The film tracks how the couple, their sons, their family members and friends react to the pregnancy. In the prank call that RJ Balaji as a part of Veetla Vishesham’s promotions, he called the children of few men who are in their early 50s. As a part of the prank call which bears an uncanny resemblance to the plot of the upcoming movie,

Balaji introduces himself as a doctor and informs their sons and daughters about their parents’ unplanned pregnancies.

The prank video documents how the people on the receiving end responded to the news. The film as well as the prank call aims to do away with the stigma around discussing the sexual life and reproductive health of older couples. Most of the participants in the call express that they are disappointed with their parents, or blame their parents rather than identifying that it is the choice of the couple in question. However, a couple of participants congratulate their parents for the news and advise them against taking others’ opinions into consideration.

Watch the video here:

Crosstalk is BACK for #VeetlaVishesham !!!

Felt very nostalgic while doing this again after so many years ..!!! ❤️#VeetlaVisheshamFromJune17 pic.twitter.com/7rlLnYbke1 — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) June 15, 2022

Tamil remake of Badhaai Ho will see RJ Balaji reprising Ayushmann Khurranna’s role, while actors Sathyaraj and Urvashi will be stepping into the shoes of actors Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta respectively. Aparna Balamurali has been roped in as the female lead. The film will be bankrolled under the production banner of Bayview Projects LLP. Badhaai Ho had a whooping run at the box office. Boney Kapoor acquired the south remake rights of the film in 2018 following the release of the original.