Ritu Varma on board for director Anand Shankar's next

Kollywood

The film has Vishal playing the hero.

Vishal will be pairing up with Ritu Varma in an upcoming film that will be directed by Anand Shankar. Other details about the Anand Shankar directorial will be revealed in due course of time, we hear. The groundwork for this project is on and in the meantime Vishal will be completing his current assignments on hands.

The star is busy wrapping up the shooting of Mysskin’s Thupparivalan 2 in London. The hero will also be bankrolling the film under his banner Vishal Film Factory. While Arol Correli had composed music for Thupparivalan, the sequel will have music score by the maestro Ilayaraja. The team will be completing a 45-day schedule in London before its return to India.

Thupparivalan 2 is the sequel to the crime thriller that was released on September 14 in 2017 and it went on to score big at the box office. The film had Vishal playing the lead role with the star cast also including Prasanna, Vinay, K. Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Anu Emmanuel, Shaji Chen, Vijayakumar, Abhishek Shankar, Simran, John Vijay and Master Nishesh. It was based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s fictional detective character, Sherlock Holmes. After tasting success at the box office in Tamil Nadu, Thupparivalan’s Telugu dubbed version, titled Detective was released in Andhra and Telangana. Arrol Corelli had composed music for Thupparivalan with Karthik Venkatraman working as the cameraman and N Arun kumar editing it. The crime thriller was produced by Vishal under his home banner Vishal Film Factory and distributed by Madras Enterprises.

Vishal also has Chakra in his kitty needing his attention. The film is directed by MS Anandan and is likely to hit the marquee next year. Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra play the female leads in this entertainer that will have Vishal as an army officer.

