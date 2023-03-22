Rishab Shetty begins work on Kantara prequel, shares update on Ugadi

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty who also played the lead role, Kantara is one the biggest breakout films of 2022.

Flix Sandalwood

In good news for Kantara fans on Ugadi, the Kannada New Year, the makers on Wednesday, March 22 officially announced that work has begun on Kantara 2. The makers had previously announced that there would soon be a prequel to the acclaimed film Kantara. Taking the journey forward, they have now announced that they have started work on the script. Taking to social media to wish everyone a happy Ugadi, Hombale films and actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty announced that writing for the prequel has commenced.

"On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi & New Year, we are delighted to announce that the writing for the second part of #Kantara has begun. We can't wait to bring you another captivating story that showcases our relationship with nature. Stay tuned for more updates," Hombale Films said.

Hombale Films' Kantara, written and directed by Rishab Shetty who also played the lead role, is one the biggest breakout films that Indian cinema saw last year. The story from coastal Karnataka garnered the love of audiences across regions and made its mark on the national level.

Kantara was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30 and October 14, respectively. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.