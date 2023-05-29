Rishab Shetty appeals for Film City in Bengaluru

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty was speaking at an event about Indiaâ€™s youth hosted by the Union government when he spoke about how the Kannada film industry was receiving support from the government.

Flix Cinema

Actor-director-writer-producer Rishab Shetty, who has garnered immense fame across India after his recent film Kantara, made an appeal at a public forum for a Film City in Bengaluru. Rishab was invited as a panellist for the 9th Seva Sushasan Garib Kalyan National Conclave hosted by the Ministry of Broadcasting and Information to cast light on how â€˜Yuva Shaktiâ€™, the powerful force of India's youth, is igniting a transformative wave across the nation. It was here that Rishab spoke about how the film industry is getting support from the government and also put forward the request to have a Film City in Bengaluru.

The theme of this year's conclave, 'Yuva Shakti: Galvanizing India', was addressed by each of the six panellists, and Rishab was the only representative from entertainment and cinema. While putting forward his request, Rishab said, "Reaching the audience is one challenge and we are getting support from the government. But there's also a need to have a Film City in Bengaluru."

At the conclave, Rishab was joined by Oyo Rooms Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal, Patiala-based gharana musician Amaan Ali Bangash, former Indian hockey player and national captain Viren Rasquinha, CAXpert co-founder Yashodhara Bajoria, and boxer Akhil Kumar.

The phenomenal success of Kantara ensured it not only emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time and 2022's third highest-grossing film across India, but also resulted in the Karnataka government announcing a monthly allowance for Bhoota Kola performers aged over 60 years. Rishab is now working on a second film related to Kantara, apart from other projects in the pipeline.