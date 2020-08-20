Rima Kallingal releases ‘The Loom’ online

'The Loom - A Story of Revival,' documents the survival of the weavers in Kochi after a devastating flood.

The documentary on the weavers of Cherai in Kochi, titled The Loom - A Story of Revival, was released by actor Rima Kallingal online recently. It documents the survival of the weavers in Kochi after a devastating flood. The Loom - A Story of Revival gives an insight about how the weavers revived the hand-weaving handloom industry; thereby saving their livelihood.

Putting out the documentary on her social media page, Rima wrote, “As we survive a pandemic together, this is the perfect time to share an inspiring story of revival by the dexterous weavers of Cherai, and how they embraced a challenging change by bringing in a modern sensibility to their invaluable, age-old skill. Here is a great story of resilience, that will remind us all about our ability to bounce back from these testing times.”

The documentary’s director Emie, while thanking Rima for the post, wrote, “Much grateful to Rima Kallingal for releasing this work of ours - The Loom. It has been a real privilege telling this captivating story of the weavers in Cherai. Please do watch. Rima being the voice of reason and a change enabler herself, we couldn't ask for a better person to help us in bringing out this story of resilience and revival during these crisis times.”

“Grateful to Sreejith Jeevan for facilitating this project, and helping with the background research. Thanks to Tony Jose, Sasidharan Naduvil, Seema Manoj, Anumodu Paul, Bhavya Prathewsh and Cicy Antony for helping us out in this venture,” she added.

The technical crew of The Loom comprised Amal Wilson for cinematography, and editing by Bhavya Prathewsh. It has been bankrolled by The Stories Untold and Image Factory.

Rima Kallingal’s last film in the Malayalam industry was Virus. Besides producing the film, she also played a role in it.

Virus is a film based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala that created a big panic and killed many people. Directed by Aashiq Abu, it had a notable line-up of stars in the cast including Asif Ali, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Rahman, Indrans, Remya Nambeesan, Madonna Sebastian, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Revathy, Joju George, Senthil Krishna, Basil Joseph, Sudeesh and Vettukili Prakash.

The scripting for Virus was by Mushin Parari, Suhas and Sharfu. National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi cranked the camera for this venture with Sushin Shyam composing the tunes and editor Saiju Sreedharan handling the editing. Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal bankrolled Virus under the banner OPM. From the film, it was evident that the makers have done enough research to make a movie out of Nipah outbreak so that the events could be well-documented.

Her last outing at the theatres was the Hindi film Sunny Side Upar, which was directed by Vijayeta Kumar and produced by Sangeeta Mall under the banner Sikhya Entertainment. The film starred Rima Kallingal as Dr. Kavya Menon with Nakuul Mehta as Vishal and Rytasha Rathore as Dr. Mandakini Yadav.

The actor currently has the film Hagar in the making.