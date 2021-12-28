Rima Kallingal, Joju George, Nayattu win at Diorama Film Festival 2021

The Diorama Film Festival, which features international and national feature films as well as documentaries and short films, took place in Delhi on December 18 and 19.

The Diorama Film Festival, which features international and national feature films as well as documentaries and short films, took place online between December 18 and 24. The physical event was held in Delhi on December 18 and 19. Several artistes and filmmakers from Malayalam cinema as well as from other film industries bagged awards at the film festival.

Actor Joju George won the Golden Sparrow award for Best Actor for his performance in the Malayalam film Nayattu while Rima Kallingal bagged the award under the Best Actress category for SanthoshathinteOnnam Rahas yam (Joyful Mystery), also a Malayalam film. Political thriller Nayattu is helmed by director Martin Prakkat and is written by Shahi Kabir. The film co-starred actors Kunchacko Boban and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. The movie also starred actors Jaffar Idukki, Anil Nedumangad and Hakkim Shahjahan, among others in supporting roles. Helmed by director Don Palathara, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam revolves around a couple who are on their way to a clinic to confirm a suspected pregnancy. The single-shot movie filmed inside a car also co-stars Jitin Puthenchery in the lead, while Neeraja Rajendran was roped in for an important role.

The Silver Sparrow award under the category of second-best Indian feature film was also bagged by Nayattu. A political thriller, Nayattu stars actors Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead.

The Best Director award went to Shoojit Sircar for the Hindi film Sardar Udham. A historical drama, Sardar Udham is based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh. The film opened to critical reception. Meanwhile, the award for the Best Feature Film went to Hindi film Barah by Barah directed by Gaurav Madan.

A Woman at Night won under the international category for Best Feature Film. Night Nursery, helmed by Moumouni Sanou, won the award for Best Documentary film and South Korean film Ambience directed by filmmaker Kang Shingyu won the award for Best Short Film.

