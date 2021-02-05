Rima Kallingal announces closing down of Mamangam dance studio

The actor and dancer opened the dance studio in Kochi in 2014.

Mollywood

The coronavirus has caused several businesses to fold down. Malayalam actor and dancer Rima Kallingal who runs a dance studio called Mamangam in Kochi has decided to close it down due to the pandemic and resultant lockdown.

The actor took to social media to announce the decision. Expressing gratitude to those associated with Mamangam, she wrote, “I have decided to close down the Mamangam studios and the dance classes wing after the corona fiasco hitting us. It was a labour of love and there are so many memories associated with this place. The high energy dance classes, dance rehearsals, film screenings, workshops, flood relief collection camps, debates and discussions, shootings, everything will always echo in all our hearts.”

Rima set up Mamangam in 2014. The dance studio and performance space have come up with several productions such as 'Yamuna'. Recently she directed a performance titled 'Pirouette'.

After being named first runners-up in the Miss Kerala contest of 2008, Rima made her acting debut in Shyamaprasad’s Rithu. Later she won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Female Actor in 2013 for her performance in movies such as 22 Female Kottayam and Nidra.

Rima's last film to hit the marquee was the critically acclaimed Virus. Directed by her husband and filmmaker Aashiq Abu, Virus had a notable line-up of stars in the cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Rahman, Indrans, Remya Nambeesan, Madonna Sebastian, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Revathy, Joju George, Senthil Krishna, Basil Joseph, Sudeesh and Vettukili Prakash.

Rima awaits the release of filmmaker Don Palathara's Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam, in which she acts opposite Jitin Puthanchery. Produced by Shijo K George, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam is an 85-minute single-take car ride taken by a young journalist (played by Rima) and an aspiring actor (played by Jitin). Director Don Palathara's two films 1956, Central Travancore and Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam have been selected for the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

