Riled by loud music for Ganesha immersion, Hyd ex-serviceman fires gun into air

Police have booked a case under the Arms Act and seized the manâ€™s weapon.

news Crime

Allegedly annoyed by the loud music coming from a Ganesh pandal during Ganesha immersion, an ex-army man from Hyderabadâ€™s Narsingi fired shots into the air. The incident happened on Thursday night around 11 at Shivam Heights Apartment in Hydershakote village in Cyberabad limits. Due to the sudden sound of the gun shots, tension prevailed in the surroundings and the crowd that had come for the immersion function soon dispersed.

A video of the incident is being circulated in social media, in which a group of youngsters are seen having an argument with the ex-serviceman, identified as Naga Mallesh. As the argument goes on, Naga Mallesh seems to grow impatient and fires two rounds into the air. In the video, people can also be seen questioning Naga Mallesh as to why he brought the gun outside in the first place, and soon the ex-serviceman fires shots in the air. Hearing the sound of the shots, the panicked crowd dispersed.

Police officials have confirmed that nobody was injured in the incident. A police patrol vehicle in the area was alerted and reached the spot.

Speaking to TNM, Narsingi police officials confirmed that a case has been booked under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and that a case was also booked under the Arms Act for unauthorised usage of weapon in a public place. The police have seized the weapon and also detained Naga Mallesh.

Despite physical distancing norms in place, several religious events have been taking place in the state with huge crowds participating. Telangana reported 2,932 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 1,17,415 patients in the state till now.