Richard Carpenter surprises MM Keeravani with a Top of the World rejig

Close on the heels of his shoutout to popular American pop band ‘The Carpenters’ at the 95th Academy Awards, Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani received a special response from Richard Carpenter. In an Instagram video congratulating Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, Richard and his family sang a rejigged rendition of the Carpenters’ song ‘Top of the World’ with the lyrics, “We're on the top of the world for your winning creation, and we hope you know how proud of you we are. You're the best there is around and we hope you know it now, your win puts us at the top of the world.”

“To MM Keeravani and Chandrabose: Heartiest congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours,” Richard captioned the video, which was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, March 15.

A globally renowned record producer, pianist, and songwriter, Richard was responding to Keeravani’s mention of admiration for the sibling duo band on Sunday. While accepting the prestigious award for his song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film RRR, Keeravani had said that he grew up listening to the Carpenters, proceeding to sing his own version of the ‘Top of the World’: “There was only one wish on my mind, so was Rajamouli's and my family's. RRR has to win, pride of every Indian and must put me on the top of the world,” the lyrics went.

Responding to Richard’s video on an emotional note, Keeravani wrote, “This is something I didn’t expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the universe.” RRR director SS Rajamouli, who is also the cousin of Keeravani, commented on the video, “Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign, my brother maintained a calm composure. Whether it is before winning or after, he didn’t let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn’t control the tears rolling down his cheeks. Most memorable moment for our family. Thank you so much.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ was the first song from an Indian production to be nominated at the Oscars. A high-energy song featuring both Ram Charan and Jr NTR exhibiting their dance prowess, the song was a rage when the movie was released and recently crossed over 130 million views on YouTube.

