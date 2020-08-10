RHS flyover at Bairamalguda junction in Hyderabad thrown open to public

On a busy day in Bairamalguda junction, there would be at least 12,000 vehicles travelling per hour.

The 780 meters RHS flyover at Bairamalguda junction has been thrown open to the public after it was inaugurated by the Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday. The minister was accompanied by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan Rao and others.

The flyover is all set to carry one way traffic in its three lanes and also has two ramps one on Srisailam side and the other on Secunderabad side. The flyover aids the free flow of inner ring road traffic from Secunderabad to Owaisi and Srisailam roads and saves travel time and reduces vehicle operation costs, as per the official information provided by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Bonthu Ram mohan Rao said that, “On a busy day in Bairamalguda junction, there would be at least 12,000 vehicles travelling per hour on average here and the same traffic is expected to ease down with the completion of this flyover.”

According to the official information, the flyover is expected to reduce 95 percent traffic in the Bairamalguda junction and to clear 43 percent traffic from Sagar Road junction.

The flyover has a length of 780 meters and a width of 12 meters. The entire flyover has LED lighting and anti-carbonate paintings at necessary locations.

The flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs. 26.45 crores under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP) in its phase II. With this RHS flyover competition, six projects have been finished out of the 14 projects that are listed. The total cost of the phase II is 448 crores.

Under SRDP project, flyovers, underpass constructions and road extensions are being constructed at several locations in the GHMC limits in order to ease the free traffic flow in the city.

