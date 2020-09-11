Rhea Chakraborty denied bail, to remain in judicial custody

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested earlier this week on charges of procuring drugs for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

A Mumbai Special Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and four others accused in the drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Rhea’s advocate Satish Maneshinde said. All the six accused are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail, he added shortly after the ruling.

"Once we get a copy of the NDPS Special Court Order, we will decide next week on the course of action about approaching the Bombay High Court," Maneshinde told the media. Until further relief, Rhea (28), who was arrested on September 8 and sent to judicial custody till September 22, will remain in the Byculla Jail.

They were arrested over drug charges linked to the case pertaining to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In her bail plea, the actor said that she was “coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions”. She said that she had “not committed any crime whatsoever and had been falsely implicated in the case”. She also claimed that rape and death threats made against her on social media have taken a severe toll on her mental health and well-being because of multiple investigations.

The Narcotics Control Bureau argued that in case the actor is released on bail, she might tamper with the evidence and also try to win over witnesses using her position in society and money power. The agency added that the actor had a conscious knowledge of drug use by her boyfriend and had made herself a part of this offence by procuring drugs for him.

The agency also maintained that her confession was “voluntary” and not coerced hence, admissible in the court of law. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on Monday on charges of buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

With IANS inputs