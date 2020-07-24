RGVâ€™s office attacked in Hyderabad ahead of â€˜Power Starâ€™ release

A group of self-proclaimed fans of JSP chief and actor Pawan Kalyan allegedly attacked the filmmakerâ€™s office over his upcoming parody film.

news Controversy

A group of men claiming to be fans of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan have allegedly attacked director Ram Gopal Varmaâ€™s office in Hyderabad on Thursday evening. RGV, who is no stranger to controversies, has been in the news recently over his film Power Star. The film, which appears to be a parody set in the backdrop of the Jana Sena Chief's political defeat in the 2019 general elections, is the reason for the outrage among self-proclaimed fans of Pawan Kalyan.

The attack came amidst RGV's announcement of releasing the movie on his official website RGV world on July 25. According to reports, a group of people entered RGV's office known as RGV Company in Hyderabad. They went on to damage the windows of the office by throwing stones.

RGVâ€™s private security reportedly drove out the men as they were creating a ruckus on the premises. Jubilee Hills police have detained as many as six men following a complaint by staff from RGV office.

Speaking to the media, RGV said "This is a democratic country. I have the right to make a film. I kept saying this is a fictional movie and not related to anyone, but they're making a mess out of it." He stated that no one can stop his movie which is being released on the OTT platform.

RGV added, "I never challenged them to come here but the media said that they (self-proclaimed fans of Pawan Kalyan) want to come and see me. I said that they can come, but they went inside. I never said that they will give them some answers."

RGV has also claimed that he is happy for the promotion that self proclaimed fans of Pawan Kalyan have given his film that is scheduled to release on July 25.

On his Twitter, he said, "PK fans claiming to be janasena members attacked my office and they have been thrown out into the lockup by my guards and Cops ..I want to kiss and make love to them for giving me more publicity for POWER STAR"

P k fans claiming to be janasena members attacked my office and they have been thrown out into the lockup by my guards and Cops ..I want to kiss and make love to them for giving me more publicity for POWER STAR pic.twitter.com/KQiiQ6WPes July 23, 2020

RGV also claimed that he could not believe that the people were part of Osmania University Joint Action Committee(JAC) and sought a clarification from OU student leaders on Twitter.

I had tremendous respect for OU JAC with their achievements in so many various great things including creation of TELANGANA STATE but am shocked with these attacking jokers claiming to be a part of that same organisation..I hope OU JAC will clarify if these idiots belong to them?

â€” Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2020

"I had tremendous respect for OU JAC with their achievements in so many various great things including creation of TELANGANA STATE but am shocked with these attacking jokers claiming to be a part of that same organisation..I hope OU JAC will clarify if these idiots belong to them?"