‘Reviving Dakhni’: Second edition of Clan Bokka Phod in Bengaluru on July 22

Titled Ghalata-e-Dakhnistan 2.0, this will be the second edition of the event in Bengaluru where Dakhni artists from the city will be exhibiting their music and rap skills.

Clan Bokka Phod (CBP), a collective of musicians and hip-hop artists are performing in Bengaluru’s Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) on Saturday, July 22. Titled Ghalata-e-Dakhnistan 2.0, this will be the second edition of the event where Dakhni artists from Bengaluru will be exhibiting their music and rap skills. Dakhni is a mix of Persian, Old Urdu, Kannada, Telugu and Marathi that is spoken widely in Hyderabad and other parts of the Deccan states.

The first edition of the event was held in 2022 at Bengaluru International Centre (BIC). In collaboration with Pasha Bhai, a 24-year-old rapper from Bengaluru’s Neelasandra, CBP and MAP, the event is a treat for those who enjoy Dakhni art, hip-hop and culture.

Speaking to TNM, the manager of the event Ojas Shetty said that the primary goal of the event is to revive Dakhni, particularly writing. He said, “This is a platform for Dakhni artists including poets, singers, and rappers. Dakhni used to be around for a long time and used to be a literary tradition where poems and anthologies were written using the language. But after the 1600s, this practice stopped. The artists in this collective have revived the literary tradition by writing songs. Of course, it is not the older Dakhni that was used in literature but it is still the Dakhni that everyone speaks.”

This revival, Ojas said, started around 2018 when Pasha Bhai and CBP began writing lyrics in Dakhni and producing their music. But it did not come without its challenges. “A lot of people who were close to Pasha Bhai and CBP told them that you have to rap in Hindi if you want to make it big or Urdu. But these artists found a certain kind of liberation to be able to sing and rap in their mother tongue”, Ojas says.

In the process of producing their first album, Ojas and the CBP discovered that there were several artists from Bengaluru and Hyderabad who were making music in Dakhni. Ojas says, “The first edition brought together some of them. Even this year, we will be having a few opening performances by these artists from across Bengaluru before CBP and Pasha Bhai perform.”

With big plans for the future, Ojas says that he wants the CBP and other Dakhni artists to perform in Hyderabad, which has a large number of Dakhni speakers. But this endeavor comes with its own set of challenges, Ojas says. “It is going to be a challenge to find a venue every year. We need to find institutions that have a good public programming budget but can still keep the event free for the audience.”

The event is happening at the Mazumdar Shaw Hall in the Museum of Art and Photography in Bengaluru on July 22. It is free of cost and will start at 6 pm.