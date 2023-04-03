Revathy is a vampire slayer in Netflix’s upcoming romantic fantasy thriller series

‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ will be streaming on Netflix from April 20.

Well-known actor and director Revathy is playing the character of Luna Luka, ruler of a group fighting to slay vampires in the romantic fantasy thriller Tooth Pari: When Love Bites. She took a lot of time before agreeing to work on this project, as it is a completely new genre for her to explore, she said, adding that she however loves to experiment with different genres and stories. The web series features Shantanu Maheshwari as a dentist, Roy, who falls in love with a vampire, Rumi, played by Tanya Maniktala.

Speaking about being a part of this series, the 56-year-old actress said: “A lot of thought has always gone behind any project that I have chosen and Tooth Pari: When Love Bites is no exception. When I heard the script, I knew it was a genre I had never traversed into earlier. This was not a normal everyday story but something new that our director, Pratim Dasgupta, had envisioned and plotted in the city of joy, Kolkata.”

Revathy is known for her work in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada cinema. She made her acting debut with the Tamil film Mann Vasanai in 1983, and has since worked with southern cinema’s superstars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Mohanlal. She also acted along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the 1991 romantic film Love. Last year, she casted Kajol in her directorial Salaam Venky.

“Exploring new and unusual formats is a challenge I love to undertake. In the series, I have portrayed a character that is strong willed, strong in her beliefs and ready to fight against all odds. I love playing such well etched out roles,” she added.

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites will be streaming on Netflix from April 20.