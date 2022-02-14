Revanth Reddy lodges complaint against Assam CM over defamatory comments on Rahul Gandhi

The complaint alleged that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s speech degraded the image of former MP Rajiv Gandhi, “with an intent to corrupt the minds of young Indians” by “calling into question the paternity of Rahul Gandhi.”

Telangana Congress president and MP Anumula Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police on Monday, February 14, asking them to register a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his defamatory comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Sarma had on Friday, February 11, lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines. Sarma asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi".

Revanth Reddy lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills police station in Hyderabad. He asked the police to register a First Information Report against the Assam CM under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the Indian Penal Code.

After filing the complaint, Revanth Reddy tweeted, “Lodged a complaint on @himantabiswa at Jubilee Hills police station for his defamatory comments on @RahulGandhi It’s an insult to motherhood of every woman. Modi,Shah & Nadda should respond to their Assam CM’s derogatory comments on women & sack him immediately (sic).”

Revanth Reddy in his complaint alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma made an obscene speech in a public meeting at Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand “with an intent to create disharmony in the society and incite enmity/hatred/ill-will against the community of followers/supporters of Indian National Congress” and its leaders Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The complaint alleged that Sarma had made the speech degrading the image of former MP Rajiv Gandhi, “with an intent to corrupt the minds of young Indians,” by “calling into question” his paternity.

Addressing a press conference in Uttarakhand, Sarma said the Congress is doing negative politics as it demanded proof of the efficacy of the vaccines and the surgical strikes, “questioning the valour of brave soldiers.” "Did we ever demand proof from Rahul Gandhi of being Rajiv Gandhi's son?" Sarma, who was campaigning for BJP candidates for the February 14 Assembly polls, asked reporters.

Claiming that the Congress had given behind-closed-doors assurances for establishing a Muslim University in Uttarakhand, he suggested that Jinnah's soul has entered the party. "It is speaking the same language as Jinnah," he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also condemned the remarks and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Sarma over the incident.

