KCR asks PM Modi to sack Assam CM for remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the 2016 surgical strike and asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the son of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

news Politics

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday, February 12, demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Targeting Sarma for his comments, KCR asked, “Modiji! Is this our Indian culture?. Is this what has been taught in the Vedas, MahaBharat, Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita? I am asking BJP President Naddaji. Is it our culture?"

During a rally in poll-bound Uttarakhand, Sarma had on Friday, February 11, lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for demanding proof of the September 2016 surgical strike and questioning the efficacy of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines. Sarma asked whether the BJP had ever demanded proof of him being the "son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi".

"You sack him (Assam CM). I am demanding.. Can a Chief Minister talk like this? There are limits. Are you egoistic? Doing tamasha? You think people will remain silent," said KCR during his address at a public meeting at Raigiri about 55 km from Hyderabad. “Is it BJP's culture? Is it Hindu Dharma and Indian culture? I am demanding as an Indian. I feel ashamed. This is not good for the country. Do you think we will keep quiet with folded hands?” KCR further questioned.

Addressing a press conference in Uttarakhand, Sarma said the Congress is doing negative politics as it demanded proof of the efficacy of the vaccines and the surgical strikes, “questioning the valour of brave soldiers.” "Did we ever demand proof from Rahul Gandhi of being Rajiv Gandhi's son?" Sarma, who was campaigning for BJP candidates for the February 14 Assembly polls, asked reporters.

Claiming that the Congress had given behind closed doors assurances for establishing a Muslim University in Uttarakhand, he said it seems Jinnah's soul has entered the party. "It is speaking the same language as Jinnah," he said.

Meanwhile, members of the Congress' youth and students' wings on Saturday, February 12 held protests in Delhi over Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks. The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) activists led by the outfit's president Srinivas BV staged a protest near Assam Bhawan while the National Students' Union of India demonstrated outside its national office.