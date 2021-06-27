Putting an end to the string of speculations, Congress has appointed MP Revanth Reddy as the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief. The decision and timing are crucial, as the state political landscape is witnessing a massive change. Now all eyes are on how Revanth will revamp the Congress, which has almost been destroyed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Revanth rose from mandal level politics; he started off as an independent ZPTC (local body) representative in 2006, and went on to become Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in 2008 and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) under Chandrababu Naidu's leadership. Revanth was one of the close confidants of Chandrababu. He left the TDP after resigning as working president of Telangana TDP, and joined the Congress in 2017. In 2009 and 2014, Revanth won as an MLA from Kodangal Assembly constituency. And after the formation of a separate Telangana state, he emerged as a fierce critic of KCR and his administration.

In 2015, he was accused of bribing a nominated MLA seeking support for TDP candidate in Legislative Council elections, the case was famously known as the cash for votes scam. At the time, the incident rocked both the Telugu states, with TDP Chief and then-CM Chandrababu Naidu’s name coming into the picture. He was arrested by the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and jailed.

In 2018 he lost Kodangal MLA seat, however in just a few months, he won the Malkajgiri Parliament seat. In March 2020, Revanth was also arrested by Cyberabad police and jailed for recording visuals with a drone camera at a farmhouse allegedly owned by Minister KT Rama Rao in Janwada village on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

With roughly decade and half political life, Revanth has undeniably become one of the tallest politicians with a sizable mass base and youth appeal. Now with him, Congress wants to regain its ground by putting up a fight with TRS and by keeping a check on the new opposition BJP which is positioning itself as the strong alternative to KCR.

Challenges for Revanth

Political observers feel that the move will certainly boost Congress’s morale by changing the dynamics in the party, if Revanth decides to address some important issues. Jilukara Srinivas, a political analyst and activist said, "Giving the PCC chief post to Revanth definitely changes the dynamics in the Congress and there is scope for political revival of the party — but he might have to address the internal issues before reaching out to people. He should bring a new vision that is different from KCR and what’s promised by the BJP. And he should be ready to ally with parties other than TRS and BJP.”

Arunank Latha, an advocate and a commentator, said that the main challenge for Revanth will be addressing and understanding the social and cultural concerns of the weaker sections, especially Dalits. Considering the political positioning that is being done by the BJP, Arunank said, "Unless he (Revanth) understands the cultural and social issues of sections such as Dalits and Muslims — if he remains to be unaware of the issues (like beef consumption, minorities) — he will end up like any other conservative Congress leader."

Observers also say that for Revanth, it is equally important to take on BJP besides TRS. Given new additions like Eatala Rajender and other stalwarts from Congress and TRS joining the BJP, the party is aiming to win the 2023 elections.

When it comes to advantages, Revanth hailing from the "Reddy" caste, which is known for its social and political dominance, may be an added advantage to preserve the image of "Reddys Congress" — a traditional tag. Revanths' appointment is also expected to hold back the second rung leadership and youth cadres from joining the BJP or TRS. They are exhausted with the lack of leadership and "group politics" within the Congress. Some also believe that inactive Telangana TDP cadre, who have worked under Revanth, might come to Congress.