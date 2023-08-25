Revanth Reddy accuses KCR of turning Dharani portal into his ‘personal ATM’

The TPCC president also claimed that there was an electoral alliance between the BJP and BRS.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy on Friday, August 25, alleged that Dharani scheme has become an ATM for KCR. He reiterated that Dharani will be abolished once the Congress comes to power. “We will bring in a better system than Dharani and protect the lands. He said that the land title will be guaranteed and lands will be protected. There is no protection for Dalit and tribal lands as long as Dharani is there,” Revanth said.

Dharani is an Integrated Land Records portal used for registration of agricultural and non-agricultural property in the state.

“On earlier occasions, Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Ranga Reddy projects became KCR's ATM...Now Dharani was turned into KCR’s ATM,” he alleged.

The TPCC president alleged that KCR is using Dharani for stealing the state’s resources. After Dharani was brought in, 35 lakh acres of Dalit and tribal lands were looted, Revanth alleged. He accused KCR of becoming a broker and doing the work of thousands of Village Revenue Officers. He accused KCR of putting the Collectors in the forefront and looting the lands. “How many hundreds of crores have come through Dharani and how many hundreds of acres have been occupied are being calculated?” he questioned.

He challenged the government asking if they were ready to organise Gram Sabhas in 12,000 gram panchayats on Dharani.

"KCR is questioning how the Rythu Bima and Rythu Bandhu will come if Dharani is abolished. Dharani was brought in in 2020...Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima started in 2018. The Congress Party is credited with paying the farmer's loan waiver and crop loss. Welfare schemes are implemented based on the details available in the revenue department," Revanth Reddy said.

Speaking about the bonhomie between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Chief Minister who had greeted each other at the inauguration of the temple and mosque in Secretariat on Friday, Revanth suspected a tacit understanding between the two.

“KCR made people believe that there is a vacuum between Pragati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan and acted as if they were enemies. Now that the elections are coming, both of them have talked behind the closed doors in Raj Bhavan. What is the secret between both of you? Revanth Reddy asked. If you want to talk about public issues, you can speak in front of everyone.”

He claimed that there was an electoral alliance between the BJP and BRS. He also criticised Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and called him the “Chhota Bhai” (younger brother) for Narendra Modi. He said that Modi, KCR and Asaduddin are different in form but their minds are one. “Why is Asaduddin not questioning KCR for supporting Modi? Minorities should take note of this,” he said, adding that voting for BRS and AIMIM is akin to voting for Modi.f