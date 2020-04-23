Retro look poster for Upendra’s ‘Kabza’ thrills fans

Set in the 1980s, the film will revolve around the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra.

Flix Sandalwood

A new pic from Upendra’s upcoming movie Kabza is out and fans are thrilled to see him in a retro stylish and cool avatar. Explaining about the film, its director R Chandru said in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, “The film is an underworld action-drama and Uppi’s fans are thrilled to see the dazzling star’s verve on a bike; the poster has got a retro feel, too.”

We also hear that Tollywood star Jagapathi Babu is playing an important role in this flick and on that Chandru had this to say: “Jagapathi Babu garu has got a major role in the movie and it will be the surprise element. We have completed 30% of the shoot, and have hit ‘Pause’ because of the lockdown.”

Kabza will revolve around the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra. The film is set in the 1980s and will feature a bevy of stars from various industries including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar (who was accused of sexual harassment by Tanushree Dutta). Shooting will happen in various locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru. The film is bankrolled by MTB Nagaraju under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments. The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur with Arjun Shetty handling the cinematography.

Plans are on to release it in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali, with plans to dub it in Chinese. It may be noted here that the first schedule of Kabza was wrapped up successfully. During this schedule, an important action block was filmed at Minerva Mills. About eight sets, by art director Shiva Kumar, were erected here and stunts choreographed by Ravi Varma were filmed. Reports say that several gunmen, sharpshooters and stuntmen were roped in for this sequence and the weapons alone cost the producers Rs 20 lakh per day. This fight sequence will be the highlight of the film, we hear.

