Retired Bengaluru cop accused of purposefully running over dog, caught on CCTV

Nageshaiah retired after serving at Hulimavu traffic police in Bengaluru has been accused of hurting stray animals in the locality habitually by the locals.

A retired sub-inspector has been accused of intentionally running over a stray dog near his house at Doddakammanahalli in Hulimavu, South Bengaluru, on Sunday. Police added that the retired police personnel, Nageshaiah, was in the car with his son when he spotted the stray dog sleeping on the street while driving home in a Maruti Swift. However, instead of stopping, the car ran over the dog.

As seen in a surveillance camera video of a home, the car’s front left tyre ran over the dog. Despite allegedly realising that they had run over the dog, Nageshaiah and his son drove on, which left the animal injured. A case has been filed against Nageshaiah in the Hulimavu Police Station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The dog is currently being treated at Bozo Wags LLP Veterinary Hospital and Pet Services after some of the residents heard it howling in pain. Doctor Shiyad, who is treating the dog, said that the chances of survival are slim owing to its old age and the injuries it sustained to its spinal cord and hind legs. We have registered an FIR with help of Dr Ravi from BBMP,” said Kshama, a lawyer who plans to take the case in the court after receiving inputs from the police department.

She then added the canine is in critical condition, has been put on medication and needs assistance in breathing.



Nageshaiah and his son who were in the car can be seen running over the dog. Courtsey: CCTV footage

It isn’t yet clear as to who was behind the wheel when the accident happened as there were two persons in the car as seen in the video: Nageshaiah and his son. In his defence, Nageshaiah, summoned for enquiry, said they did not intentionally run over the dog and that they thought he could pass it by. He further added that it was his son who was driving the car at the time of the incident.

According to the Citizens for Animal Birth Control, Bangalore based advocacy group’s statement, BK Nageshaiah has been accused of people in his locality of running over street dogs with the intent to harm the animals.

“The video clearly shows him reversing the car to run over the dog again. The dog is in a critical state and fighting for its life. He has shown arrogance and domination without any respect for life or law because of his professional position. We need strict action against the accused and justice for the loving animal that he attempted to murder in cold blood,” the statement read. The organisation works closely with Bengaluru district’s civic body BBMP, and expressed gratitude for BBMP’s assistance in filing a case and getting treatment for the stray dog.

An investigating officer told Deccan Herald that necessary action would be taken against the retired cop.

Nageshaiah retired 10 years ago after serving at Hulimavu traffic and other police stations in the city.