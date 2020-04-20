Restrictions won't be relaxed in Karnataka, lockdown to continue till May 3

Karnataka minister JC Madhuswamy confirmed the development to the media after a cabinet meeting was held on Monday morning.

The Karnataka government on Monday announced that the strict lockdown measures in effect in the state will continue till May 3.

JC Madhuswamy, Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation of Karnataka, confirmed the development speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting was held on Monday morning.

"In principle, all lockdown restrictions currently in place are extended till May 3. There will be meetings held by the central government after which the task force in the state will discuss lifting certain restrictions over the next week. As of now, the lockdown measures will continue," he said.

Madhuswamy further stated that the stringent lockdown measures were currently prohibiting the workings of the manufacturing industry while activities connected to agriculture were allowed to continue.

Among other key developments to emerge from the cabinet meeting is the decision to provide free gas cylinders for the next three months to the 1 lakh people who were receiving the same under state scheme. This is in addition to the cylinders provided through the central government's Ujjwala scheme.

He further announced that 152 cases in court related to farmer issues and Tipu Jayanti celebrations will be withdrawn.

This means that the lockdown measures put in place in Karnataka in the last week of March will extend to May 3. The state government had called for a partial shutdown in the state as early as March 13 when pubs, malls and theatres were ordered to be closed. After the Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, Karnataka increased restrictions placed in the state curbing public transport and restricting the movement of people.

The state government extended the restrictions in line with the central government's decision on April 14. The state government had also withdrawn its notification issued on Saturday allowing the use of two-wheelers within the state.

395 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state, including 16 deaths and 111 people who have made a complete recovery.