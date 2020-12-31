Restrictions on New Year's Eve celebrations in Mangaluru: Details

The order is along the lines of the restrictions in Bengaluru ahead of New Year's day.

Following the imposition of restrictions under section 144 of the CrPC in Bengaluru on New Year's Eve, similar restrictions were announced in Mangaluru city limits from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar issued prohibitory orders restricting the gathering of five or more people and restricting any form of gatherings in public places, main roads, beaches and open areas for the purpose of any celebrations.

While no new year celebrations will be allowed outside, in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs can be held for residents and members.

Hotels, malls, pubs and clubs can conduct regular business but cannot organise new year celebrations of dance parties.

The orders were issued along the lines of the orders in Bengaluru where section 144 of CrPC will be in place from 12 pm on Thursday.

Unlike in the past, people will not be able to gather in large numbers in the city in areas like M G Road, Brigade Road, Koramangala and Indira Nagar, among other places, as prohibitory orders are in place.

Vehicles will also be not allowed to ply between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 6 am on Friday on MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Museum Road and Residency Road in the central business district to prevent New Year revellers from assembling to usher in 2021.

"Citizens are, however, free to usher in the New Year in their houses, flats, gated communities and residential areas under the guidelines without special events or get-togethers," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also said that directions have been issued to not to hold DJ events, parties and open air celebrations in cities like Mysuru and Chikkamagaluru and top police officials have been tasked with implementing it.