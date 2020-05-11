Restrictions eased for IT companies in Hyderabad but employees continue WFH

Many companies opted to continue asking employees to work from home even as they made arrangements to accommodate them in the coming few weeks.

Coronavirus Lockdown

Despite Information Technology (IT) companies in Hyderabad being granted some relaxation and allowed to resume operations with 33 percent workforce on Monday, the streets in Cyberabad, the city's IT sector continued to remain deserted.

Many companies opted to continue asking employees to work from home even as they made arrangements to accommodate them in the coming few weeks. Areas like Financial District, Raheja Mindspace and Hitec City bore an empty look with only a few vehicles moving around.

"We have not transported any employees since the shutdown began. They call us occasionally to the office to transport some laptops and other such things to the houses of employees, so that's why I'm here," a cab driver outside DLF Cybercity said.

Last week, after a Government Order (GO) issued by the state government, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a meeting with representatives of Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) and National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and framed guidelines.

The companies were asked to follow staggered timings to ensure that movement was strictly restricted between 7 pm and 7 am in view of the night curfew in the state.

The Cyberabad police said that companies had to arrange authorisation letters for employees and vehicles and ensure that all health, safety and hygiene measures are taken care of as per the guidelines issued by the Telangana Health Department.

They said that company buses can be plied with 50 percent occupancy. The police also issued directions that no gathering of employees will be allowed outside IT parks, and their cafeterias remain closed.

Speaking to TNM, Bharani Kumar Aroll, President-of HYSEA and CEO of Infopeers Solutions said, "Given the curfew timings, we have asked companies to make adjustments to their night shift schedules so that employees can stay back or arrangements are made for them to work a few hours more, and have a three-day or four-day working week."

As public transport is closed and there are restrictions on private vehicles, companies also have to consider the willingness of employees to come to office.

"They are working on all this internally. It will take time. 33 percent workforce is not easily achievable as of now. The companies are also considering how to scale up operations in a cautious manner. They do not want to take any risk, taking into account the safety of the employees," Bharani says..

"It will be a gradual increase and maybe by the next two weeks it will scale up to 33 percent," he adds.

