Restore beaches, create bio-shields to check Chellanam’s coastal erosion: KUFOS

Chairman of Kerala University of Fisheries and Oceanographic Studies submitted an interim report on recommendations to turn Chellanam into a model fishing village to Minister of Fisheries Saji Cherian.

Over a month after the Kerala government announced that the coastal village of Chellanam in Ernakulam district would be turned into a model fishing village, the Kerala University of Fisheries and Oceanographic Studies (KUFOS) has submitted its recommendations for the project. The interim report prepared by KUFOS was handed over to Minister of Fisheries Saji Cherian by KUFOS Chairman Riji John on Thursday, July 15. From restoring beaches to providing coastal protection by creating bio-shields with mangroves, KUFOS has made numerous recommendations to the government, including focusing on the agricultural and fisheries sector in the region.

Chellanam is one of the coastal villages in Kerala that has witnessed severe coastal erosion. This has resulted in acute floods and the destruction of property since 2017. In May 2021, even amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of families in the panchayat bore the brunt of the floods. For many years now, the residents in the region have been demanding that a sea wall be constructed to prevent coastal erosion. Though a project to construct a geo tube seawall was commenced in 2019 by the state government, it is yet to be completed.

One of the prime recommendations given by KUFOS is to take measures for beach nourishment and “heaping of sand in the nearshore waters, like Holland model, for coastal protection”. The sand from dredging conducted by the Cochin Port Trust is proposed to be used for this purpose. Creating bio-shields with mangroves is the other key recommendation by the KUFOS team to address the issue of coastal erosion.

The team also noted that restoring the canal and drainage system of Chellanam and its surrounding regions is of key importance. Unauthorised constructions and invasions should be evacuated, it said. A special officer with statutory powers should be appointed for this.

KUFOS has recommended a multi-purpose rehabilitation centre to be constructed with a minimum total area of 9,000 square metre to rehabilitate people on ‘turbulent days’. The facility can be used for purposes related to tourism during other times. The plan also focuses on the health care facilities in the village. “A full-fledged government hospital and recreation centre should also be formed,” it said.

“People of Chellanam had been recognised as very good in farming and fishing in the past but unfortunately they lost the glory in recent times which needs to be revamped to protect the livelihood of thousands of families. Since socio-economics is an integral part of the development index, a comprehensive socio-economic study has been proposed by the KUFOS team,” it added.

The KUFOS team has also stressed the need to enhance the fisheries sector, by “improving the cold chains for attaining better price levels, value addition of fishery products and utilisation of waste materials”.

