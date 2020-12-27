Resorts along Chennaiâ€™s ECR and OMR banned from hosting New Year parties

Close to 500 police personnel will be deployed to carefully monitor speeding vehicles, starting on the afternoon of December 31 upto New Yearâ€™s Day.

news New Yearâ€™s Eve

With New Year just around the corner, the police in Tamil Nadu are putting in place certain rules and regulations regarding how and what kind of celebrations can be held this year. Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police D Kannan on December 27 announced that resorts located on East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), the two main highways in Chennai connecting several neighbourhoods, will not be allowed to organise New Yearâ€™s Eve parties owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A meeting between resort and farm house owners and the police department was held on Sunday in Chennai to decide on the protocols. It is a regular affair for resorts and restaurants to host annual New Year parties and fireworks, etc on New Yearâ€™s Eve and New Yearâ€™s Day for their guests and patrons. This year, owing to COVID-19 pandemic however, this revelry has been prohibited. SP Kannan warned of severe action against those who violate these protocols. The police have also banned New Year parties along the beach from Muttukadu to Mahabalipuram.

According to reports, beachside resorts cannot allow their guests to enter the beach area on New Yearâ€™s Eve. Moreover, guests staying at resorts located along ECR or OMR will be allowed to take these routes only until 10 pm on December 31, provided they produce a valid ID proof.

While check-posts have been set up in many spots along the two highways, close to 500 police personnel will be deployed to carefully monitor speeding vehicles, starting on the afternoon of December 31, upto New Yearâ€™s Day.

Only a few days ago, Tamil Nadu banned New Year revelries in Chennai. People will not be allowed to party in beaches, hotels, clubs and resorts on the night of December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021 as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The police in a statement announced that there will be no entry to the beaches dotting the city on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.