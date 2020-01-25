Resolution against CAA in Telangana assembly soon, KCR announces

The TRS won more than 1,500 seats while the Congress came a distant second with 495 seats.

news Politics

“As we are a secular party, we oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill [Act]” stated Telangana state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state assembly on Saturday.

The Chief Minister also stated that he would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act soon. He also added that he had spoken to the Chief Ministers of 15 other states and regional parties and plans on hosting a gathering of all Chief Ministers next month in Hyderabad.

KCR also appealed to the Prime Minister to recall the act and urged the apex court to step in suo moto to strike down the CAA.

His statement comes shortly following a major win for the TRS in the municipal elections. The TRS swept the polls capturing power in over 100 out of 120 municipalities and 7 out of 9 municipal corporations.

Other Chief Ministers who have opposed the CAA include Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee. Kerala assembly had also passed a unanimous resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and other states have also declared they will not co-operate with the NPR in its current form.

Meanwhile Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier opposed the NRC but hadn’t spoken about the CAA or NPR.

Earlier in January, Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the Chief Ministers of 11 states asking them to consider opposing the CAA.

“The need of the hour is unity among all Indian who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism. People from various cross sections of the society, irrespective of any differences they might have, need to stand united in preserving the basic tenets of our polity which form the cornerstone of Indian democracy. We are sure that our unity in diversity, which has stood the test of times, will ultimately emerge stronger,” he wrote in a letter addressed to each of the 11 Chief Ministers.

CM Pinarayi wrote letters to the following state heads: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.