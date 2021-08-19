Residents and environmentalists protest proposal for quartz mining in Warangal

On August 14, residents of Devanur vehemently opposed the move during a public hearing event held by authorities and the concerned company to establish consent.

news Mining

A movement is brewing against quartz mining in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district as the government moves to grant approval to a private company to carry out work over 14.88 hectares in the area. Quartz is a crystalline mineral composed of silica (silicon dioxide) and is usually used in glass and ceramic manufacturing industries. On August 14, residents of Devanur, which holds around 5,000 acres of vast forest spreading across four mandals and multiple villages, vehemently opposed the move during a public hearing event held by the district authorities and concerned company to establish consent.

Local residents and environmental and forest conservationists also undertook a signature campaign at Devanur village and collected more than 500 signatures, following a resolution passed by the Grama Sabha. The activists and residents alleged that illegal pattas were issued with survey numbers 501/1 and 608/1. The Grama Sabha resolution also wanted the state government to declare the Devanur forest, also known as Inuparati Guttalu, as a reserve forest under Section 4 of the Telangana Forests Act.

The resolution further demanded that the forest should be converted into an Urban Park, with no permissions granted for mining and illegal constructions within the limits of the forest. Village Sarpanch Dabba Kavitha said that the village would not allow the mining to take place at any cost as it would threaten the wildlife and existence of their village. “We have taken a resolution in the Grama Sabha to conserve our forest and its rich diversity. We have also opposed the proposal during the official public opinion meeting," she told TNM. According to local residents and wildlife conservationists, the Devanur forest, which are often referred to as the 'lungs of Warangal', are home to over 80 bird species and 25 types of butterflies, besides deers, bears, cats, popucurines, wild boars and a wide range of wildlife species.

Shyam Sunder, the general secretary of Orugallu Wildlife Society, an organisation that works to protect the environment, said that the forests are also a venue for seasonal migratory birds as there are multiple streams and water tanks. Speaking to TNM, he said, “An attempt for mining in a neighbouring village was already foiled in 2019 with people protesting. In Devanur forest, an electricity line was laid and a temple was constructed by some private individuals. Those who allowed that to happen should face action.”

"The mining company is stating that they would offer compensation for any damage that occurs and provide employment opportunities to the locals. What is the point of all that if the precious wildlife and environment are ruined?" he asks, adding, “If mining is allowed, the forest will lose its ecology and wildlife.”

Aravind Pakide, a heritage conservationist and a representative of Vana Seva, an NGO, said that a representation was given to the Warangal Urban Collector demanding that the proposal for open cast mining be halted.

The company which is seeking an approval for Establishment Consent (EC) claimed that an 'in principle' lease has been granted by the Telangana state Director of Department of Mines and Geology and that the mining plan was approved by the Deputy Director of Mines and Geology, Warangal. An executive summary of the mining plan claims that the plan will include a semi-mechanised method for the proposed open cast mining which includes “drilling and smooth blasting.”

Activists also point out that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that was submitted, said that there were no historically important places or ecologically sensitive areas within a 10 km radius. TNM made multiple attempts to reach out to the Warangal Urban District Forest Officer (DFO) to learn the current status of the project and to seek clarification on the concerns that are being raised by residents and environmentalists. A response is awaited. TNM has also reached out to the company in question for a response.