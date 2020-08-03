Reshuffle among IPS officers in Karnataka, Bengaluru gets new DCPs

These transfers come just three days after Bengaluru got a new police commissioner Kamal Pant.

news Administration

Four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in Bengaluru were among the police officers transferred in a routine reshuffle among the IPS (Indian Police Service) brass in Karnataka as announced on Monday. IPS officers MN Anucheth, D Devaraja, Dharmender Kumar Meena and Harish Pandey are the new DCPs in Bengaluru.

MN Anucheth, the DCP of Whitefield Division, was transferred to the role of DCP Bengaluru Central, replacing Chetan Singh Rathor.

D Devaraja, an officer of the Select List of 2015, will now take charge as the DCP of Whitefield Division.

Harish Pandey, who was Superintendent of Police (SP) Intelligence Bengaluru until now, has been posted as DCP Bengaluru South.

Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP Bengaluru South, was transferred to the role of Superintendent of Police, CID (Criminal Investigation Department), Bengaluru.

Nikam Prakash Amrit, who was the SP, CID, Bengaluru until now, will be posted as the SP of Raichur district.

B Ramesh, DCP Bengaluru West, was transferred to the role of Superintendent of Police, CID, Bengaluru.

N Sashi Kumar, DCP Bengaluru North, was transferred to the role of Superintendent of Police, Wireless in Bengaluru. Dharmender Kumar Meena replaced Sashi Kumar as DCP, Bengaluru North.

Meanwhile, Iada Martin Marbaniang was transferred from his role of SP, Kalaburagi and posted as the SP of Anti-Naxal Force, Karkala, Udupi.

Suman D Pannekar, a 2013-batch officer, will take charge as Deputy Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru.

Among officers of the rank of Inspector General, IPS officer D Roopa of 2000-batch, who was posted as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Railways, Bengaluru has been made the IGP and Secretary to Government (PCAS), Home Department. She will replace IPS officer Umesh Kumar.

Umesh Kumar, who was until now PCAS, will be posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID, Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

These transfer orders were along expected lines as the order for the transfer of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner was made on Friday. While senior IPS officer Bhaskar Rao was transferred out from his position as Commissioner of Police for Bengaluru City, he was replaced by his 1990-batchmate, Kamal Pant.

Bhaskar Rao has now taken charge as ADGP Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.