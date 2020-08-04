Reservation centres at major Kerala railway stations fully functional, say officials

Passengers can book train tickets and can also continue to avail refund of tickets cancelled during lockdown through these centres.

news Transport

The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) centres under the Thiruvananthapuram Railway division are fully operational, said officials on Tuesday. Passengers can book train tickets and can also continue to avail refund of tickets cancelled during lockdown through these centres.

Reservation centres are functional at Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Ernakulam Junction, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayamkulam Junction, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction railway stations, authorities informed.

Though reservation centres in many railway stations have been operating from May 27, and many have availed refund facilities, officials state passengers can still continue to get a refund.

“Though it was opened early, at present there is no rush in railway stations in reservation centres. So if there are people who haven’t yet received the refund, they can approach the centres with PRS tickets,” the spokesperson of Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division told TNM.

The reservation centres at Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central railway stations will operate from 8 am to 8 pm every day while, in other railway stations under the division, PRS will be opened from 9 am to 5 pm.

“Those coming to reservation centres should abide by COVID-19 safety norms. People should wear face masks, avoid crowding and follow physical distance strictly,” says a statement by the railway authorities.

Following the lockdown imposed in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, railway services were shut down completely for months. The Thiruvananthapuram Division has so far provided Rs 11.13 crore as a refund for the period June to July, to people for the cancellation of tickets. Palakkad division in Kerala has also distributed Rs 6.85 crores as a refund.

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway Division has distributed refunds worth Rs 64.49 crores. This includes Chennai Division giving a refund of Rs 27.1 crore, Salem Division with Rs 7.44 crore and Tiruchchirappalli Division with Rs 5.13 crore.

Read: Losing track: What private trains will mean for India

Watch Kerala boy's train replica made of newspapers