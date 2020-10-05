Republic airs old audio tape of AIIMS doctor and raises doubts over Sushant’s death

The audio of Dr Sudhir Gupta is from August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI to carry out a new forensic examination.

Two days after an AIIMS panel ruled out the murder angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, news channel Republic TV has cast aspersions on the report. To make this assertion, the channel aired audio conversations of AIIMS forensics head Dr Sudhir Gupta, who on August 22 had raised doubts with the initial investigation into the death probe. This was before AIIMS started the forensic inspection.

In the audio, Dr Gupta is also heard saying that the scene where Sushant was found dead “has not been kept intact” and also alleged a “contamination of evidence.” This conversation is reportedly a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, which is probing the case, to file a new forensic report. Dr Sudhir Gupta was also a part of the team.

Parts of the conversation between Dr Gupta and Republic journalist Prakash Singh, were aired by Republic. In one part, Prakash Singh asks Dr Gupta to narrate what his opinion is on the probe in the case so far, so that he can write it down, and Dr Gupta says he feels that the crime scene ‘was not kept intact.’ Here is the transcript:

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: The crime scene is investigated by the forensic...

Prakash Singh: Yes.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: That has been done. I mean, that must have been done. So that report also.

Prakash Singh: so, which has been prepared for the crime scene, right?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: Yes, crime scene. And you can also add that, it's a surprise to see that the crime scene has not been kept intact. It has been contaminated.

Prakash Singh: AIIMS board is surprised to observe the crime scene...

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: Was not kept intact. We cannot call it destruction. So, it has been contaminated and is not suitable for further examination with sanctity.

Prakash Singh: It was contaminated.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: and not forensically suitable for further...

Prakash Singh: and forensically?

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: not suitable for examination for credible forensic evidence.

Republic’s broadcast came two days after it was reported that this six-member team of forensic doctors ruled out murder angle in Sushant’s death and termed it "a case of hanging and death by suicide.” It also dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case of Sushant’s death.

"It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Dr Gupta said.

Now, Republic has alleged that the panel was ‘faulty’ and has asked why Dr Sudhir Gupta had done a ‘180 degree u-turn’ on his previous claims. However, this audio conversation has been dated before the forensic examination was carried out by the AIIMS team.

Speaking to India Today, Dr Sudhir Gupta said that every member of the panel had their doubts over Sushant’s death when the CBI began its investigation, but after a proper forensic examination, the team comprising seven senior doctors has unanimously that concluded that SSR died by suicide and not murder.

Dr Sudhir Gupta also told India Today that his role in the investigation of the case is supervisory and that the final report by the seven forensic experts from AIIMS is a unanimous conclusion.

Meanwhile, Republic has been questioned for airing a dated conversation that can be misleading.

So, what the Doctor said even before having the autopsy report & visiting crime scene is being relied now but not the opinion of the medical board submitted after examining autopsy, viscera reports & examination of crime scene on Sept 5.



The big expose is Republic airing a conversation with AIIMS' Sudhir Gupta with their editor. It's not a tape! It's a phone conversation from August that they recorded and have aired now. Breach of basic journalistic ethics.



They had doubts before.

Then 7 experts checked and came to a conclusion.

They shared the conclusion.



The CBI, which is probing the case, had said that it has not reached any conclusion in Rajput's death case and that all aspects were under investigation. A final report on Sushant’s case and CBI’s findings on the basis of the AIIMS report are still awaited.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Certain news channels have been pushing an angle of murder and conspiracy in the death as well, and the investigating agencies are also exploring an angle of drug use, and have arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant’s use.