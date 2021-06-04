Renowned Telugu writer Kalipatnam Rama Rao passes away at 97

The 97-year-old writer, also known as KaRa Master, was a Sahitya Akademi Award winner and a renowned literary luminary.

Sahitya Akademi Award winner Kalipatnam Rama Rao passed away at his residence in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam on the morning of June 4, 2021. The 97-year-old Telugu writer had been suffering from age-related ailments for the past few days, according to reports. Popularly known as KaRa Master in literary circles, Rama Rao had a successful literary career that spanned nearly six decades. Born in 1924 in the Murapaka town of Srikakulam District, KaRa Master first became popular in 1964 with his story ‘Yagnam’, a critique of feudal society.

KaRa Master also founded Katha Nilayam, a rich archive of rare Telugu literary works from various literary genres, written by numerous authors from across the state. The library was established around 1997 with an initial collection of around 800 books. Today, it is estimated to have nearly one lakh literary works. Katha Nilayam has been a valuable source for writers and research scholars from the Telugu states. The writer’s own works have been translated into a number of languages, including Russian and English. His stories have also struck a profound chord with people all over the world, thanks to the translations of his work.

Many writers from the Telugu literary world have expressed their grief over KaRa Master’s death. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called him one of the literary luminaries of north Andhra, who added his own diction to short stories.

Actor Chiranjeevi also mourned the writer’s death“The death of Kalipatnam Rama Rao, a writer who enriched the field of Telugu literature with his wonderful stories and brought international recognition to Telugu fiction, is an insurmountable loss to the field of Telugu literature. His service to Telugu literature by establishing Katha Nilayam is eternal. My deepest condolences to his family,” he wrote.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, also offered his condolences. The Governor said in his tweet, “The late Sri Kalipatnam Rama Rao was well known for his short stories in Telugu and was conferred with Honorary Degrees by several Universities.” The Governor also conveyed his condolences to the grieving family members.

I express my grief over the passing away of eminent Telugu short story writer and #SahityaAkademiAward winner Sri #KalipatnamRamaRao, well known as KaRa Master.

