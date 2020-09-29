Renowned Kerala psychologist PM Mathew Vellore passes away

PM Mathew Vellore was known for his work in de-stigmatising mental health in India through his writings and lectures.

PM Mathew Vellore, renowned psychologist from Kerala, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. He was 87 years old and suffering from age-related illnesses.

Mathew ran a psychotherapy centre in Thiruvananthapuram for decades and was director of the Institute of Personality Development. He was known for his counselling and therapy methods, and de-stigmatising the conversation on mental health in India. He was also the author of several articles on mental health issues, and made media appearances about the same.

He wrote on mental health and relationship issues in magazine columns, which were beloved and widely-read. He was the editor of the Manashastram and Kudumbajeevitham magazines in their early days. He was also an assistant editor of the Malayalam Encyclopaediaâ€™s psychology section for five years.

Some of the articles that Mathew was known for are Acha njan evide ninnu vannu (Where did I come from, father), Balyam, kowmaram, yowvanam, vardakyam (Childhood, teenage, youth, old age), Kumari Kumaranmaarude prasnangal (Problems of young women and men) and Engane padikanam pareeksha ezhuthanam (How to study and write exams).

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences on PM Mathewâ€™s death. "He was noted for his columns and articles presenting mental health issues in a simple manner. He worked like a teacher in creating awareness on mental health issues among the public. The contributions he has made in this field are valuable," the CM said.

Mathew was born in Karipuzha near Mavelikkara, reports Mathrubhumi . He finished his post-graduation and did his PhD in psychology before becoming a clinical psychologist and professor at the Christian Medical College in Vellore.

He presented mental health programmes on television, and appeared in movies like late director Lenin Rajendranâ€™s Rathrimazha, Adoor Gopalakrishnanâ€™s Nizhalkoothu and KG Georgeâ€™s Ee Kanni Koodi.

He was also a fan of humour, and set up the Narma Kairali plays in 1993 with cartoonist Sukumar and CV Anandakuttan, reports the Times ofIndia .

PM Mathewâ€™s funeral will take place at his hometown of Karipuzha on Tuesday.

