Renowned birder from Kerala Eldhose KV found dead

Eldhose had been running a resort titled Eldhose birding lodge and was known for his deep understanding of the Thattekad Salim Ali bird sanctuary.

news Death

Eldhose KV, a renowned birder from Kerala, was found dead in a forest region near Chattakallu in Boothathankettu in Ernakulam district. On June 7, Tuesday, his family had filed a missing complaint with Kothamangalam police. His body was found on Wednesday morning after police tracked his mobile phone. Eldhose had also been running a resort titled Eldhose birding lodge in Thattekad, where he guided birding tours, which were widely appreciated.

The police suspect that it could be a case of death by suicide, as a bottle of alcohol, soft drinks and poison were found near his body, media reports stated. Further investigation is ongoing.

Eldhose had a deep understanding of the Thattekad Salim Ali bird sanctuary. He also had an initiative ‘Birding South India’ which did birding tours extensively. In 2000, he received a grant by Oriental Bird Club of the United Kingdom to study the breeding biology of the Srilankan Frogmouth.

Eldhose’s dream project was to build a rich bird habitat by planting ficus trees. According to his life story he took birding as a profession in 1999 after he assisted in a BBC series, “Life of Birds”. His tours helped the visitors to watch around 300 species of birds including endemic ones.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.