Renji Panicker to take up Lal’s role in ‘Kaval’

Lal had to opt out of the film and Renji Panicker has been brought in to replace him in the film, directed by the latter’s son Nithin.

There were reports that Suresh Gopi and Lal will be starring in Nithin Renji Panicker’s second film Kaval but we now hear that Lal has opted out of the film and the director's dad Renji Panicker has been brought in. Sources in the know say that Lal could not join the sets of Kaval as he is busy with other work commitments. The prep work to get this film on the floors on January 25 is on right now.

Joby George is bankrolling Kaval under his banner Goodwill Entertainments. The film has an impressive crew including National award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, Mansoor Muthootti for editing, and Ranjin Raj as a music composer. Zaya David, Muthumani, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev have been roped in to form the cast of this entertainer.

Reports are that it is touted to be a family drama that will revolve on two generations of a family.

Earlier, there were reports of this film being a sequel to Suresh Gopi starrer Lelam but that speculation has been put to rest with the director clarifying that it is a completely new story and not associated with Lelam.

It may be noted Lal has a couple of Tamil films in his kitty. He is a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on the classic novel of the same name. The actor has also been roped in to play an important role in Dhanush's film with director Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan. Sharing a picture along with Dhanush from the sets of the film, Lal had earlier revealed the character names. He plays the character called Yemen in the film which has Dhanush playing Karnan.

The popular Mollywood actor is known for his roles in Tamil films like Sandakozhi, Oram Po, Deepavali, Chandi Veeran and Seema Raja.

Lal is also penning the script for the film titled Tsunami, which is being directed by his son Jean Paul Lal. The duo has collaborated for the Honey Bee franchise, but Lal had worked as an actor at that time for his son.

