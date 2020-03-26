Remember 'BBC Dad' whose kids gatecrashed live TV? Family's back to discuss COVID-19

This time too, the kids didn't care that the camera was in front of them and were just as lively as their first viral video.

Remember Professor Robert Kelly from South Korea? If that name doesn't ring a bell, the title 'BBC Dad' probably will. Yes, he's the father who was giving his views on the political situation in East Asia on BBC News when his two children sauntered in. The episode was live and even as Professor Kelly tried to remain professional and his frantic wife removed the children from the room, the two kids were completely unfazed by their parents' mortification. And the whole world approved.

Now, BBC Dad and his family- wife Jung-a Kim and children, Marion and James- are back on the BBC to talk about the coronavirus outbreak. South Korea is one of the most affected countries in the world and Professor Kelly and family shared their views on what was happening.

Asked how she was coping with two lively children in such a situation, Kim acknowledged that it was difficult to be at home all the time and said that since it's spring now in South Korea, they take the kids out for a little while to see the trees and flowers. Professor Kelly was asked how South Koreans were responding to the restrictions in place in contrast to how Westerners were reacting to their governments locking down, and he said that the public had really taken to it well.

But obviously, though the parents made sensible points, all our attention was on Marion and James who produced several entertaining noises. Marion even tried to pat her father's hair down. The kids didn't stop being themselves just because they were in front of a camera though Professor Kelly took efforts to answer questions without interruptions.

omg our favourite family have returned to bbc world news pic.twitter.com/lP7vIqD37V — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 26, 2020

The first BBC interview, which took place in 2017, went viral instantly, sparking conversations on working parents and the challenges that they face.

Even now, Professor Kelly has been tweeting pictures of himself working from home and asking employers to be kind to employees with children. Yes, Professor Kelly appears to be working with his son sitting on his shoulders and grabbing his head.

This is what happens when I sit down at my desk now to try to work. It is basically impossible for me to work now. Be kind to your employees with kids. After two weeks penned up in the house, those kids are gonna be climbing the walls. pic.twitter.com/KXquOrM7Lt — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) March 16, 2020

The BBC got the family back on TV to tell viewers what exactly happened and that video, too, was a hit. Audiences loved them so much that the kids even got a cartoon inspired by them -- The Adventures of Mina and Jack.