Remake of 'Andhadhun' starring Prithviraj goes on floors

The Malayalam remake is titled 'Bhramam'

Flix Mollywood

It has been reported that Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna and Mamta Mohandas have been roped in to play the lead roles in the Malayalam film Bhramam. Surabhi Lakshmi, Ananya, Shankar, Jagadish, and Sudheer Karamana have been roped in to play supporting roles in the film. The film began with the customary pooja recently and the shooting commenced in Fort Kochi amidst a lot of expectations. The pooja turned out to be a well-attended event with Prithviraj, Unni Mukundan, and Raashi Khanna attending it among others.

Raashi Khanna is making her Mollywood debut with the movie. On the commencement of this project, Raashi Khanna had tweeted, “And we begin another exciting journey in Malayalam cinema! Need your blessings.”

Bhramam, the remake of the hit Hindi flick Andhadhun, is being directed by cinematographer-filmmaker Ravi K Chandran and he will be in charge of the camera work as well. A Sreekar Prasad will be handling the editing department and Jakes Bejoy will be composing the tunes for this flick.

Raashi has been roped in to reprise Radhika Apte’s role and Mamta Mohandas will be seen in the role done by Tabu, confirm sources. The film is being bankrolled under the banner AP International.

Andhadhun was one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood which was directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Ayushmann Khurana in the lead role, it was rated by the IMDB as the most popular film based on the user ratings for the year 2018. The film, a thriller, starred Tabu and Radhika Apte as the female leads with Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar and Manav Vij forming the supporting cast.

The film was scripted by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao. The technical crew of the film included editor Pooja Ladha Surti, cinematographer K. U. Mohanan, music directors Amit Trivedi, Raftaar and Girish Nakod and lyricist Jaideep Sahni. Andhadhun was not only a commercial success but also won critical acclaim from the people in the trade.

While Prithviraj has joined the sets of Bhramam, he had recently completed Kuruthi. His other film in the making is Jana Gana Mana, directed by Dijo Jose Anthony and Prithviraj is sharing the screen space with his Driving License co-star Suraj Venjaramoodu in it.

Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham is directed by Blessy and bankrolled by K. G. Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The film’s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, K. U. Mohanan for cinematography and Raja Muhammed for editing. The Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.

Prithviraj also has Ayalvashi, which is directed by debutant Irshad Parari in his kitty. In Kaaliyan, which is his other film in the making, Prithviraj has been signed up to play a warrior. Kaaliyan is the story of Kunchirakkottu Kali, a 17th-century warrior who lived in Venad.

Cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak is wielding the megaphone for his maiden directorial, a thriller titled Cold Case, which will have Prithviraj and Aditi Balan playing the lead pair.