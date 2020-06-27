Remains of Kerala youth who went missing 24 days ago found

Jishnu Haridas who worked as a staff member at a bar hotel in Kumarakom went missing on June 3.

The mortal remains of a man from Kerala's Kottayam district who went missing on June 3 was found on Friday, nearly a month later. The deceased has been identified as Jishnu Haridas, 23, a resident of Vaikom.

Skeletal remains of the young man were found below a tree in an abandoned land in Nattakam, Kottayam. Police had recovered two mobile phones and footwear near the remains. There was also reportedly a shirt hanging from the branch of the tree. Few labourers who were cleaning the place found the remains.

Based on the information, police identified the deceased as Jishnu, a staff member at a bar hotel in Kumarakom. His body was found around 30 kilometers away from his workplace.

According to Jishnu's family, he had left home on June 3 to the hotel where he worked. Police said that he got down at the bus stop in Kumarakom near his workplace and later he got a call and he took another bus to Kottayam. He went missing later that same day. A missing complaint had been filed by the family.

Jishnu's relatives alleged that he had been murdered. They also alleged that a gold chain and his bag were missing.

"On the morning of June 3, he was very happy when he left to go to the hotel. It was all normal when he said bye. It is the 24th day since he went missing. We believe that this is a planned murder. It was heard that the place where his body was found is a hiding place for people to use drugs. Police should find out how he reached there," Sasidharan, Jishnu's uncle, told media.

Police said that the remains were over three weeks old.