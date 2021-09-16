Religious leaders in Kerala call for peace after Bishop's anti-Muslim remarks spark row

After controversial remarks from Joseph Kallarangat, the bishop of the Pala diocese, sparked communal tension in the region, a press meet was held to urge people to maintain peace and good relations with each other. The meet was funded by Church of South India (CSI) Central Kerala Bishop, Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cheriyan and Thazhathangadi Juma Masjid Imam, Shamsudeen Mannani Ilavupalam.

"We live in a place where people from all communities live. We have strong bonds and nothing should hamper that. There are people who fish in troubled waters. People shouldn't be proven wrong through the words of some people. In every religion, there will be extremists. Such people will utilise certain situations. We should be very careful about it," Bishop Sabu Koshy said in the press meet held in Kottayam.

He said that it is the government's responsibility to prove the allegations.

"It must be checked whether it was appropriate to hold protests at this time, when we should give more importance to peace and harmony. There are around 85 Muslim organisations registered in Kerala. All should know that maintaining peace in this unfortunate situation is our responsibility," Shamsudeen Mannani Ilavupalam said, urging community members to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, there were reports that police had called for a meeting to urge communities to remain peaceful, on the evening of Tuesday, September 14. The meeting was called by Pala, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shaju Jose. As per the reports, religious leaders from the Muslim community, the Christian community and Nair service Society (NSS) had took part in the meeting to ensure peace in the locality.

Various Muslim organisations had held protest marches to the Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangattâ€™s house after his remarks around â€˜Narcotics Jihadâ€™, which he claimed was hampering the lives of non-Muslimes. Christian groups have also held marches in support of the Bishop. Some of the political leaders such as PJ Joseph, Anoop Jacob and PC George have also extended their support to Bishop, while many other Congress leaders have strongly condemned his remarks.

Joseph Kallarangatt during an address during Eight day lent in the first week of September at Kuravilangad church he said that youngsters were being targeted by Muslims through â€˜Love Jihadâ€™ and â€˜Narcotic Jihad.â€™