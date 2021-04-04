Become a Member

The drop in temperature, brought on by early sea breeze, is likely to continue until April 7.

Sunday, April 04, 2021
After sizzling for the past few days under the early summer sun, it looks like there might be some respite ahead for the people of Tamil Nadu. The latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre predicts a thunderstorm with light rain at isolated places in Tamil Nadu. The trend, brought on by the early sea breeze, is likely to continue until April 7, Wednesday.

Parts of Chennai saw a sudden drop in temperature on Sunday morning brought on by grey-clouded skies. Weather blogger Pradeep John attributes this to the fizzling out of the depression that had formed near Myanmar. “Look who is coming back. The Depression near Burma, which was one of the reasons we had a heatwave, fizzles out. The pulse from Depression comes back as dud UAC to TN. This brings back the easterlies and also thereby resulting in a drop in temperature,” he tweeted.

Late on Saturday, Pradeep had observed that a particularly massive 34 km/hr gust of sea breeze caused a temperature drop in the city of Chennai. “Temp drops to less than 34 C from 38.3 C (sic),“ he tweeted. He later added that there would be a significant drop in temperature in the city over the next few days.

However, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many places in districts like Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai districts of Tamil Nadu for the next four days. Temperature will likely be around four to six degree Celsius above normal.

As of April 3, Saturday, mercury level soared above 40 degree Celsius in districts such as Dharmapuri, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Salem, Tirupattur, Trichy, Tiruttani and Vellore. Tirupattur recorded the highest temperature of 42.6 degree Celsius in the state on Saturday.

