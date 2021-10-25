In a relief to Anupama and Ajith, Kerala court stays adoption procedures of baby

Anupama's baby boy was taken away by her father Jayachandran, a local CPI(M) leader, a few days after her delivery in October 2020, without her consent.

In what has come as a relief to Anupama and her partner Ajith, a district court in Thiruvananthapuram has stayed the adoption procedure of the baby that is suspected to be that of the couple's. Anupama's baby boy was taken away by her father Jayachandran, a local CPI(M) leader, a few days after her delivery in October 2020, without her consent. The child is currently in pre–adoption foster care, a process in adoption when the custody of a child is given to prospective adoptive parents, pending adoption order from the court.

The court was considering the regular adoption proceedings of the baby on October 25. The government pleader meanwhile had filed an affidavit in the court saying the mother of the child has asked for custody and the procedures for adoption have to be stayed. Advocate RK Asha, Anupama's lawyer told TNM that the court stayed all the adoption procedures and will hear the case on November 1. Court has also asked the government to inform further procedures in this case.

Anupama gave birth to the baby boy on October 19, 2020 at a hospital in Kattakada of Thiruvananthapuram. Anupama had alleged that since her parents were against her relationship with the Ajith (who was going through divorce from his first wife), they forcefully took the baby and gave it away without her consent. The couple had filed a complaint at the Peroorkada police station and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in the state back in April but no action was taken. The police filed the First Information Report (FIR) in the case only on Monday, October 18, after Asianet News and then TNM reported it extensively.

As per the Child Welfare Commission, two babies were abandoned in the electric cradle in Thiruvananthapuram in the third week of October. CWC tested the DNA of one child with the parents and it turned negative, while the other child was given up for adoption. It is not confirmed if the baby is indeed Anupama and Ajith's biological child. However, it is believed to be their child as Jayachandran had told the media earlier that he had abandoned the baby in the cradle.