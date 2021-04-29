Release of Venkatesh Daggubati-Priyamani starrer ‘Narappa’ postponed

‘Narappa’ is the Telugu remake of Tamil movie ‘Asuran’.

Flix Tollywood

After the release of upcoming Tollywood movies such as Virata Parvam, Love Story and Tuck Jagadish were postponed, the theatrical release of Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani starrer Narappa has also been postponed in view of the second wave of COVID-19. The movie was slated to hit the big screens on May 14.

However, owing to the recent spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the makers announced on Thursday that the release will be postponed. The team released a statement explaining the decision: “Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during this unprecedented global pandemic, and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed.” (sic)

Further promising that the film will be released at a time when it would be safer for audiences to return to the theatres, they wrote, “We will bring Narappa to you just when the time is right... Until then, be safe, take care of yourself and stay strong. We will all get through this together. Please mask up,STAY HOME AND STAY SAFE.” (sic)

The Srikanth Addala directorial is the remake of Kollywood director Vetrimaaran’s popular movie Asuran. Actor Dhanush, who played the lead role in the movie, bagged the 2019 National Award under the category of Best Actor for the movie. The plot revolves around a Dalit family which is subjected to caste oppression. Asuran was based on the novel Vekkai by Poomani. Similar to the original, Venkatesh is seen in an angry and rustic avatar in the posters.

The film also stars actors Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj in other pivotal roles. Narappa is produced jointly by Kalaipuli S Thanu and Daggubati Suresh Babu under the banners of V Creations and Suresh Productions respectively. Mani Sharma has been roped in as the music composer for the venture.