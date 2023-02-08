Release of Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam postponed: Makers issue statement

Shaakuntalam is Samantha’s pan-India movie being directed by filmmaker, GunaSekhar.

Flix Tollywood

Ten days before the scheduled release date of Samantha starrer, Shaakuntalam, the makers of the movie announced that it would not be released on February 17 and that they would come up with a new date soon. Shaakuntalam is a mythological drama, which is penned and directed by filmmaker, Gunasekhar, who is known for his grand film sets. The movie is being produced by his daughter, Neelima Guna and producer, Dil Raju. The pan-India movie would be released in five languages including, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Announcing the postponement, producer Guna Neelima on her Instagram handle said, “We regret to inform our beloved audience that we would not be able to release Shaakuntalam this 17th of February. We would be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your continued support and love.” However, the reasons for the postponement are not yet known.

The period drama is based on the play Abhignana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. Actor Samantha is playing the titular role in the movie Shaakuntalam and Dev Mohan is playing the role of Dushyanta along with Mohan Babu, Goutami, Aditi Blan, and Ananya Nagall playing significant roles in the movie.

The film director, Gunashekar is known for his grand sets in movies such as Rudramadevi, Okkadu, Arjun, and Varudu among others. Even for Shaakuntalam grand sets were laid out in Hyderabad and the movie shooting was wrapped up in August 2021 and post-production works are underway.



The movie team also released a theatrical trailer earlier, a month ago, which has received a good response so far. On YouTube, the trailer has garnered over 4.2 million views. Meanwhile, three lyrical songs that were released on YouTube are also doing well, receiving millions of views.

Watch the trailer video here: